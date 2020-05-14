The actress Danna Garcia confirmed through their social networks that tested positive for the third time to coronavirus test (COVID-19).

Photo: Instagram / dannagarciao

I am again positive to COVID-19. I am speechless. Thanks to all those who have supported me ”, was the message of the 42-year-old actress.

The Colombian actress assured that after making this known wants to be a plasma donor so that people can be saved from COVID-19.

Danna He was infected during a trip he made to Spain, but the corresponding tests were done when he arrived in Mexico. From March it was positive to COVID-19, in April the same result came out again and again in May the test came out positive.

She also said that because she is the mother of a two-year-old, this has given her the strength to fight this disease that keeps the world in quarantine, the same that he has carried out for 60 days and of which he has not been able to see his son.

The famous has shared the disease process through her social networks and made it clear that it is a serious disease and that people have to take all the necessary measures to protect themselves.

Take care of your health and that of your families. Today I am still isolated, I have lung damage but I will heal over time. Thanks to all the nurses and doctors; healthcare personnel who took care of me and thousands of people around the world. ”

The famous also denounced that it has been discriminated against in the building where she lives for having coronavirus and since they found out that she was ill, they have not allowed her to get on the elevator.

For the moment Danna has not issued a statement. about your health status when you test positive a third time.

Who is Danna García?

Is a Colombian actress who has worked on “Pasión de gavilanes”, “Un gancho al corazón”, “Bella Calamidades” and “Que bonito amor”.

Danna García is the daughter of the Colombian singer Claudia Osuna. He began his career filming television commercials and at seven he was already leading programs.

Parallel to his performance in “Café con aroma de mujer”, debuted as a singer in the Colombian group Café Moreno, next to his sister the also actress and singer Claudia García.

In 1996 she became the first Colombian to have the role in Mexico. of a soap opera. The actress confirmed her pregnancy on March 21, 2017 and gave birth to her first child, Dante, on July 8, 2017.

