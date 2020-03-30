The actress informed that she will continue under medical supervision and thanked for all the signs of affection that have been sent to her during these difficult days

Some days ago, Danna Garcia She had to be hospitalized in an emergency after reporting some complications due to the coronavirus that she suffers, however, this Sunday she reported that she has already left the hospital.

After several days of absence, the actress resumed her Instagram account to announce through a series of videos that she is already stable and took the opportunity to thank all the people who have kept track of her health.

“Hello everyone, thanks for all your messages, I have already left the hospital“Is heard saying Danna.

Although still under medical treatment, the protagonist of soap operas confirmed that she is already out of danger. “I will continue under medical supervision“He wrote about one of the videos shared on his social profile.

In addition, he asked his almost two million followers to follow the recommendations of the health authorities and recommended having two essential medical instruments on hand to assist in case of presenting the symptoms of COVID-19:

“Many things are said about this virus and I don’t want to fill you with unnecessary information, but I want to tell you that there are two things that are needed, keep them on hand. One is the pulse oximeter and the other is a thermometer, believe me this is needed and it saves lives“

Shortly after being hospitalized in an emergency, her sister Claudia shared in an interview with People in spanish, that the actress has good and bad days, but is under the care of doctors.

