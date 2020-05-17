Erik Sviatchenko has dedicated himself to playing professional soccer in Denmark, as has his wife Anne. Thus, he never imagined that it would be possible for both of them to share eight weekends consecutively with their two children.

“We have gotten much closer,” said Sviatchenko. “We have been able to spend more quality time together.”

In fact, the captain and central defender of Midtjylland, leader of the Danish league, has surprised himself reflecting in the midst of the widespread nostalgia caused by the closure during the coronavirus pandemic. Try to extract some positive aspects of a terrible situation.

It is as if he had broken his bonds regarding the hard wear of the competition.

“That pressure of feeling watched (left). It has been quite healthy to have a period with a mentality where you do not care about your performance, ”Sviatchenko, a Danish national, and his wife, who recently retired, said in a telephone interview.

But that peace is about to go.

On May 28, Denmark will be one of the first European countries to resume their football leagues after the health crisis. It is a natural step, as social activities reopen in this Scandinavian country where the disease COVID-19 had left 11,056 infected and 543 dead until Saturday, according to official data.

The restart is good news for Sviatchenko’s team, who have a 12-point lead at the top of the Super League and are the big favorite to conquer what would be their third league title in the past six seasons. This would imply an opportunity to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League and to obtain the juicy income that this entails.

To have missed this opportunity on the table would have been a cruel blow. But Midtjylland still has work to do.

Two games remain in the regular season before the top six spots enter a 10-date playoff.

“It is good to end the season in the right way rather than cancel it or end it as it is now,” Sviatchenko said. “It is good to play the games until the end, but I know that everything will be different, because there will be no fans.”

Midtjylland will look to do something about it.

Although many clubs in Europe have expressed fear that their supporters will congregate in front of stadiums during matches, violating the social restrictions that continue to apply due to the pandemic, Midtjylland thinks differently.

The club in central Denmark has installed giant screens in the MCH Arena car park to allow at least 2,000 fans to watch matches from their vehicles. The images taken from the parking lot will be displayed on the screens located inside the stadium.

“In a way, we will be able to make them hear what is going on outside,” Sviatchenko said of this plan. “And I can tell you that a stadium without fans is too quiet in a soccer game in which they play 11 against 11”.

The relatively discreet resumption of the season was nevertheless important for Denmark, whose league is one of the most outstanding dates in Europe.

Claus Thomsen, CEO of the Super League, told The Associated Press that being one of the first European campaigns to resume could have “minor financial benefits” in terms of promoting Danish football. Thomsen considered that this would also highlight the “professionalism” of the Danish league, by showing that it is “capable of administering, carrying out and completing an operation”.

It will be, effectively, an entire operation.

Like other countries, Denmark has mandated rigorous measures, such as testing to make sure players are healthy before returning to the courts. While the competition resumes, the players and coaching staff must follow strict parameters, set by the health authorities, to attend training.

This includes sending a photo to the club doctor every morning, with a test of body temperature, presenting a form in which each person evaluates their general state of health, traveling alone and already wearing the uniform to training, receiving a Individual portions of food and use hand sanitizer before and after practice.

It is forbidden to enter the changing rooms.

When the campaign resumes, the players and coaches will undergo COVID-19 tests, before the games and at least once a week, Thomsen said.

“It is not a small expense for clubs the size of the Danes,” he stressed. “It is an expense that we will absorb.”

Sviatchenko, 28, said that, despite the tests and reviews, he understands the footballers who do not want to return to activity yet.

“I would never force any of my teammates to play,” he said. “If they feel insecure, if their wife is pregnant – as it happens with some -, of course they should not play. We would never look at them thinking they are not part of the team. “

Midtjylland resumes its season by hosting Hosens on June 1. Sviatchenko is confident that the return of football to TV will encourage the nation.

“People link their identity with a club in soccer. For some fans, their life revolves around soccer, “he said. “So, of course, one can say that some of the morale will rise when soccer returns.”

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.