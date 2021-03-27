Danish Honoré wins last stage, Jonas Vingegaard achieves final triumph

03/27/2021 at 17:11 CET

Danish Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick Step) took the sprint with the fifth, and last, stage of a Coppi e Bartoli Week, starting and finishing at 166.2 km Forli, which sees the final triumph in the general classification of his compatriot Jonas vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), which was also second in the fraction.

This is the first win in a round of Vingegaard, 24 years old and who also has two stage victories in this edition of the Coppi e Bartali, which adds in 2021 to that also obtained in the fifth fraction of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates.

Before departure, the drop in the Spanish test was confirmed Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos), who had suffered a clavicle fracture in a fall during stage four. And then, in the development of this Saturday, the Colombian withdrew Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Ineos), who was sixth overall, 16 seconds behind the leader.

The last stage, on a circuit around Forlí, which included seven passes, of which only three were eligible for the second category mountain prize, the Rocca delle Caminate (3.5 km at 6.5%), was moved from the beginning, where runners soon left in search of adventure and the glory of a triumph.

One of the great protagonists of the escapes was the Colombian Alejandro Osorio (Caja Rural), which was already part of the early escape of seven runners, and crowned the first scoring peak of the day, which placed it as the leader in this mountain classification. In that leak there was also Honore, who, after seeing how other escape companions fell from it, was hunted, along with Swift (Ineos-Grenadiers) and From Marchi (Israel StartUp), shortly after the last climb to Rocca delle Caminate, about thirty kilometers to the final goal.

After a tough battle, a new group with 16 runners was formed, which then gave way to a final breakout of the leader. Vingegaard with Honore, both of them gambling for the triumph of the stage, having a 20-second lead just short of the finish line.

Honoré was the fastest in the final sprint, setting a time of 3: 59.40, settling Vingegaard with the second position and the satisfaction of seeing Coppi and Bartali as the winner of the Week.

The British entered the stage fourth Ethan hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers), who was third overall; while the Spaniards did it in the fifth, sixth and eighth position Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Team Colpack Ballan), Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Javier Romo (Astana), respectively.