Danish dart: Kasper Schmeichel complained about UEFA pressure to resume the match after Eriksen fainted

The impact that Christian Eriksen’s fading had on the Denmark versus Finland players is undeniable. Shock, worry and sadness were the sensations of the moment. Nonetheless, the match resumed after learning that Eriksen was conscious in hospital. Now, with the clearer picture, Kasper schmeichel, Denmark’s goalkeeper, gave his impressions on this and left a message to UEFA.

Schmeichel pointed out that UEFA put them in a situation in which he believes they should not have been: “It took a person with more power than us (the players) to say that it was not the time to make a decision (about resuming the game), and that perhaps we should wait until the next day“, He counted.

Why was it played? Because UEFA probably put Denmark’s players between a rock and a hard place. Peter Schmeichel, the father of Kasper, and also a former Danish national goalkeeper, explained that Europe’s top soccer body gave players three options:

Continue the game -50 minutes remaining- on the same Saturday, as it finally happened. Finish the game on Sunday -the next day-, starting at noon.

Give the lost match by pass: Denmark would have lost the match 0-3.

The players evaluated the situation, mainly the state of health of Christian Eriksen, and decided that it was best to finish the day that same day.

Schmeichel suggests that given the real possibility raised by UEFA of giving Finland the victory by abandonment, the players did not have a real margin of decision.

At the time, UEFA stated that “Following the request of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match“. Many were surprised that after the complicated situation that was being experienced, the players agreed to continue. After the latest information, everything makes sense.

