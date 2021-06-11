Danish coach criticizes UEFA for not having vaccinated all teams

06/09/2021

18:17 CEST

.

The Danish soccer coach, Kasper hjulmand, criticized UEFA on Wednesday for not having provided vaccines to all the Eurocup teams, and takes as an example what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did.

“If you look at the total, these are small amounts. Most (European) countries have vaccinated risk groups. Nobody wants a vaccine that goes to someone who needs it the most, but we are not in that situation. I was hoping that we would have done the same as the IOC, “he lamented at a press conference Hjulmand.

Hjulmand, who has previously been critical of UEFA’s decision, referred to the positives detected in Spain and Sweden and expressed his fear of how the situation could evolve.

“I am concerned that it will get worse, I am concerned about the Swedes and the Spanish if contagions continue to occur. It would be a pity. We want a European Championship where the best are under the best conditions. The best players have to play for their national teams,” he said.

What happened with these selections is a warning of how “fragile” the situation is, that the pandemic is not over and that the “bubbles” implanted are “the right thing to do.”

Preventing a player from catching coronavirus is so important that Hjulmand considers it one more part of the competition. “It is a competitive element in the final phase that the virus does not affect you,” he admitted.

Denmark, like most countries that compete in the tournament, has refused to vaccinate its players before it is their age group, although some have been inoculated in the countries where they compete with their respective clubs.