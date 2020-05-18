Santo Domingo, RD.

President Danilo Medina announced that on Wednesday, May 20, the Dominican Republic enters phase 1 of disqualification of the measures established by the coronavirus COVID-19.

The president informed that there will be no less than 14 days the crossing between phases, which the Government has planned to be on 4 levels. He said that if one phase is not met and carried out correctly, it will not be possible to proceed to the next:

Wednesday May 20 the first phase: partially operate companies depending on employees.

Micro companies with up to 10 employees will work half. Between 10 and 50 em, employees can do so with a minimum of 10 people and no more than 50% of their payroll.

Large companies will do so with 25% of the staff in the first phase.

The public sector with 50% of the staff. And officials remain authorities to increase the percentage if needs demand it.

That day only public transport begins to operate: Metro, Teleferico and Omsa, which will work from 6 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon and will do so at 30% of their capacity. The use of face masks will be mandatory and passengers should remain silent and avoid socializing.

Private transport companies will arrive in the next phase.

To avoid crowds: at 7 in the morning supermarkets, pharmacies, construction, industries and free zone companies open. At that time mining, agricultural and industrial and ports and airports that continue with cargo and ferries.

At 8 in the morning the public sector will enter to work. At 9 in the morning the banking and services sector. During this phase the borders are kept closed.

The country is scheduled to enter Phase II by Wednesday, June 3, provided the first phase is successfully completed.

The president said that there are still no conditions for high-density activities. Entertainment spaces such as cinemas, theaters and gyms will not be possible.

.