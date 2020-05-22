Danilo Tercero, president of the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC) in District IV of Managua, died early this Friday, May 22, from respiratory complications that would be related to Covid-19, confirmed the deputies of the liberal party in the National Assembly , Maximino Rodríguez and Martha McCoy.

Third, he had been hospitalized for approximately six days in the German Nicaraguan hospital, with all the symptoms of Covid-19.

McCoy, a PLC manager, explained by telephone that Tercero’s family decided to bury him in the municipality of Jinotepe, in the department of Carazo, where he was from. His burial would be under the protocol established by the Ministry of Health (Minsa) to deliver the body of Tercero in a sealed coffin to be this Friday, because it was a death related to coronavirus.

McCoy explained that according to the information provided by Danilo Tercero’s burial, it would be on the morning of this May 22. THE PRESS has tried to communicate with the children of Tercero but it has not been possible.

Danilo Tercero had been a member of the PLC party for 30 years, although in a period he moved away from political activities, he resumed them for four years.

This is the second PLC member to die this week. Last Tuesday, the owner deputy for León, Carlos Jirón Bolaños, whose burial expeditiously raised suspicions that it would have been due to a coronavirus, however his family denied it, assuring that the death of Jirón Boñaños was due to complications from diabetes.

Officially it is known that seven members of the party are infected with Covid-19, one is the deputy deputy Róger Reyes, who confirmed his delicate state of health to LA PRENSA.

Reyes assured that it was infected in the National Assembly. On the PLC bench there would be another six people in fortyne in their homes with treatment for the virus, said the leaders of the political organization.

There would also be cases of administrative, maintenance and other areas of the national Parliament affected by the virus.

Last Tuesday Camilo Meléndez Cano died, one of the workers in the maintenance area of ​​the Assembly, which according to his relatives was due to Covid-19, although in the death certificate that was delivered to him in the pension clinic, he said as a cause “severe pneumonia unusual ‘and’ acute respiratory failure ‘.

