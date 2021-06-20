Danilo Petrucci looks at the Dakar if he can’t continue in MotoGP

Danilo Petrucci is one of the riders who are not assured of their future in MotoGP. In fact, the Italian rider has seen his position in the championship complicated in recent weeks. With Brad Binder renewed and Miguel Oliveira under contract with KTM Looking ahead to next season, his chances of promoting to the Austrian brand’s official team are nil. What’s more, Remy Gadner will compete with Tech 3 in 2022, so Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona are playing the second bike of the satellite team, as long as other riders like Raúl Fernández do not enter the equation.

In fact, KTM has not executed the automatic renewal of Danilo Petrucci and his future at the brand is in question, while the options of joining another MotoGP team are very limited. Maybe for this reason, Petrucci has been unmarked ensuring that, if he cannot continue in the World Championship, his goal is to run the Dakar Rally. And he does not want to do it behind the wheel of a car, but in the motorcycle category. In fact, Danilo already has some experience in the discipline, even at the navigation level, after competing in the Sandalion Rally with a KTM 450 Enduro. Therefore, thinking about the Dakar 2022 is not unreasonable.

About, Danilo petrucci He explained: “I want to be competitive with KTM and continue with them for as long as possible. I have not spoken with anyone else, because if I continue in MotoGP I want to stay in KTM. There are no conversations with Superbikes because my size and weight are a problem for me. It is not something you want to try. However, there is one thing i have always wanted, to go to rallies. I think I’m pretty good off-road. Maybe I’m older for MotoGP, but not for rallies and I have time to learn. The Dakar can be my goal. After 15 years I won in MotoGP, maybe I can change again and give some surprise “.