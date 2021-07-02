Danilo Gallinari, very critical of his Hawks: “We can’t have so much lack of intensity”

Atlanta Hawks is one loss away from being eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Georgia’s franchise lost in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 112-123, leaving the series at 3-2 on aggregate. in favor of Wisconsin.

The Hawks came out asleep in the first quarter of the fifth game played this last morning, and after a 22-36 run they failed to turn the scoreboard at any time. Danilo Gallinari, one of the best in Atlanta with 19 points from the bench, explains it at a press conference:

“If we want to play the Finals we cannot have this attitude. We do not coincide at any time with his intensity or his energy. We definitely need to come out with much more strength to be able to take the next game forward,” said the Italian.