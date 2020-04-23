With football paralyzed, the Inter archer won time to be with his family and recover his energy

Holder in the last match of Internacional, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes has been doing physical work at home to maintain his fitness. For 37 days without football, clubs have adapted and monitor the activities of athletes daily so that they are fit when training and games return to normal. Under the guidance of Inter professionals, mainly goalkeeper coaches Daniel Pavan and Durgue Vidal and performance assistant Thales Medeiros, the colorado goalkeeper has been carrying out the indicated exercises and, according to him, the main difficulty is not working with the ball. during this break, but I’m doing the physical work indicated by the club. I miss specific work with the ball, because our position requires this type of activity so that we are always ready. We have to have this contact with the ball to train the ball time, reaction and agility. I’m doing strength and aerobic work mainly ‘, told Inter 1.

In addition to carrying out his work, the player takes advantage of this moment to read and enjoy his wife and children. ‘A positive point of the stop is being able to enjoy this time with the family. Our life is full of trips, training, gatherings and we don’t have enough time to spend with them. I take the opportunity to help my children with the activities proposed by the school, play video games, read a book. I hope that soon things will return to normal, but now it’s time for prevention ‘, said Danilo.

In his fifth year in Porto Alegre, Danilo won the confidence of the fans and his idol status. Since then, shirt 1 has played 113 games for Colorado and at the beginning of the year renewed his bond with the club until December 2021.

