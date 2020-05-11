While the archer reached his fourth year wearing the Colorado shirt, Pottker, three years ago, arrived at the club from Ponte Preta

Important parts in the process of reconstructing Internacional since relegation to returning to the elite and replacing himself as a candidate for great achievements, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes and striker Willian Pottker had reasons to celebrate on Monday (11). Even with the news that face-to-face training was canceled under the decree of the gaucho government.

Danilo Fernandes

This is because both today complete important brands thinking about their careers where Danilo reaches the age of four defending Colorado and Pottker the third.

Since his arrival at Beira-Rio in 2016, the goalkeeper, now 32 years old, has always shown a lot of security and has become one of the true points of confidence with the fan.

Something that gains even more importance considering that the hiring took place exactly in the year in which Inter suffered its only fall to the B Series of the Brasileirão, losing the title to Lomba due to his shoulder injury and the regularity also presented by the until then reserve of the post. In all, Danilo Fernandes has accumulated 113 games made at Inter where he participated in 55 wins, 31 draws and 27 losses.

Willian Pottker, at the age of 26, was the target of a real dispute by the great Brazilian clubs at the end of 2016 for his artillery of the Brasileirão 2016 for Ponte Preta.

And, when it seemed that the agreement between the forward and Corinthians seemed right, Inter surprised by announcing the athlete who, until today, has scored 25 goals in 94 clashes in Colorado. The use in this period is 53 triumphs, 24 equality results and 17 setbacks.

