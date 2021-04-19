Danilo Carrera denies new romance

So far, Michelle Renaud has not reacted to the rumor that Danilo had started a relationship with Valeria Gutiérrez, although she did erase practically all traces of her ex; there are only about three photos in which he appears with him.

Valeria Gutiérrez and Danilo Carrera. (Special: Instagram / Valeria Gutiérrez and Instagram / Danilo Carrera.)

In March of this year Danilo had not closed the door to the idea of ​​resuming his romance with Michelle. “I cannot close the door to a person who has only done love, help you to be better, who has given everything for you, who has been a person that you will always love in one way or another. I can tell you that now, “the actor shared on the Las Estrellas portal.

“What is going to happen? Time will tell. He is a beautiful, magical person. I think about her and she makes me fall in love more, I begin to fall in love again, more than I already am. I don’t know, let’s see what happens. “

Danilo remembered with emotion and nostalgia everything he lived with Michelle: “You have no idea (what was your love story). What you know is 10 percent of how incredible it has been to live it, of the magic, of the moments , of the things that suddenly happened and we said: ‘Wow what we are living!’ “.