Recovering the evening public with a story full of values, union and dramatic touches, will be the goal of Quererlo Todo, a telenovela by Ignacio Sada, planned to be seen at 16:30, by Las Estrellas.

« It is always very pleasant to tell these stories that are a respite for the public, more in these moments that we live in a confinement. It will be a fresh proposal for the public.

« It is a story that has a very powerful love line, also has very strong conflicts that occur around a family. At the time of the death of the father, a very powerful landowner, disagreements arise over the family’s inheritance, legacy and petty interests, « Sada said in an interview.

The plot, original by Enrique Estevanez, will star Danilo Carrera and Michelle Renaud, with the participation of Marcos Montero, Alexis Ayala, Víctor González, Olivia Bucio and Manuel Ojeda, among others.

« We will touch on the issue of abandoned children seeking that reunion with their father. It is a powerful story because it occurs in a fictional town … As the motto applies: ‘small town, big hell’.

« Everybody thinks they know each other’s lives, gossip, rumors, slander are unleashed. It has very funny characters in terms of the similarity that can occur with reality itself, « said Sada.

Because the pandemic, the story, of Argentine origin, had to be adapted, and scenes of kisses and contact between the actors were limited, in addition to changing some dialogues.

« You have to work with great care, so it will be mandatory to wear masks, face masks. We are testing the entire team for Covid-19 … The most important thing is to minimize risks.

« Yes there will be kisses, it helps that our partner starring maintain a relationship in reality, but we were forced to dose scenes where there is proximity and physical contact between the actors, « he said.

Recording is planned 122 one-hour chapters and if there are no changes, filming will start on August 3.

