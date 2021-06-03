Danik Michell shows off his spectacular figure with a flirty photo in little clothes

Model influencer Danik Michell, former member of Acapulco shore, wore his spectacular rear in the social media, with a daring photograph in little clothes, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Be grateful even when they leave you in the dark because that way they force you to turn on your own light “, was the message from Danik Michel in his publication.

On this occasion, Danik Michell shared this publication on his official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 70 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers and colleagues.

The former member of Acapulco Shore and Super Shore of the MTV chain, has become one of the favorite women of the program in her social networks, which have led her to be part of several advertising campaigns.

