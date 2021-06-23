in Football

Danik Michell shows off his curves with flirty photography

Danik Miichell, the beautiful model, influencer and former member of Acapulco Shore, once again stole the glances of all her fans through her social networks, by sharing a “flirtatious” image showing off her curves.

Through her social networks, the former member of the famous MTV reality shared an image in which she appears with a white miniskirt and a black top, which highlight her well-worked figure.

“When something fails, remember that there is more reason to take a breath than without it,” wrote Danik in his post.

This publication did not go unnoticed among his followers, because in a couple of hours he managed to exceed 30 thousand “likes”.

