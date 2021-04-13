Danik Michell raises the temperature with provocative dance on Tik Tok

The influencer and model, Danik michell she stole the hearts of her followers, raising the temperature with a provocative video, where she wore her spectacular beauty showing her best dance steps.

Through your official account Instagram, the former member of the Reality Show, Acapulco Shore shared a video, which was soon filled with “likes” and comments from her fans, “Good morningaaaaaaaaaaaaas”

Danik began his career in the media as a model and aide in some television programs, but is currently part of the group of hosts of the program Solo Ellas on Exa TV.

Michell gained more popularity after participating in the Acapulco Shore reality show, since since then his followers on Instagram have been increasing, managing to accumulate 4.4 million followers.

