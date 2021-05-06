Danik Michell makes his followers sweat with provocative photography

The model and influencer Danik michell, He wore his spectacular rear on social networks, with a daring photograph in front of the mirror, which left all his followers with their mouths open.

Through her official Instagram account, the former member of the Reality Show, Acapulco Shore shared a captivating photograph, where she showed off her spectacular figure.

“You and I in this weather, lying down watching Netflix and eating desserts. I don’t know think about it… ”published the beautiful influencer.

Danik began his career in the media as a model and aide in some television programs, but is currently part of the group of hosts of the program Solo Ellas on Exa TV.

Michell gained more popularity after participating in the Acapulco Shore reality show, since since then his followers on Instagram have been increasing, managing to accumulate 4.4 million followers.

