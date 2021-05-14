Danik Michell gets ‘naughty’ and drives her followers crazy with a daring swimsuit (Video)

The former member of Acapulco shore and Mexican model, Danik michell, indulged his followers this morning with his latest post, which left his millions of followers speechless.

Wearing a multicolored string swimsuit and sunglasses, Danik took off his sarong to impress his fans with his toned figure, which, of course, has been thanks to exercise.

“Nice mornings”

The publication has managed to get just over 50 thousand likes in a matter of hours, in addition, it has hundreds of comments that highlight its beauty and the great way it looks.