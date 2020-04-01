Danik Michell She shook social media in a bikini that revealed her slim figure.

The model who rose to fame on the MTV reality show Acapulco Shore has become an explosive Instagram icon.

Danik also sent a message full of hope to his fans in times of coronavirus.

“You are what you learn in difficult times. Climb the Faith and subtract fear. .. PS. I’m dying to be on the beach play take good care of your family ”.

The model who has posed for important men’s magazines is assiduous to stop hearts with burning publications and in which she shows her great state of form.

.