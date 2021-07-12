Danik Michell, former member of Acapulco Shore, shows off his attributes with a provocative swimsuit (Video)

The former member of Acapulco shore, Danik michell, continues to give something to talk about in recent days for his recent photos and clips on social networks. A few days ago, the model shocked her fans with a meeting with her former partner from the reality show, Tania Gattas.

Danik became a favorite of the audience of the show Mtv; However, in recent seasons, only, she has returned as a guest, so many ask for her return.

Despite that, her most loyal followers have accompanied her in her new projects. The Monterrey model consented to the millions who follow her on Instagram as a video in which she shows off her curves with a provocative swimsuit.

Wearing a translucent robe and a tiny white swimsuit, Danik raised the temperature from the beach, which has caused more than 100 followers to like the clip, in a matter of hours.