Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with flirty photography in lace clothes

Model influencer Danik Michell, former member of Acapulco shore, fell in love with his followers in the social media, with a daring photograph in lace clothes, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Learning to say NO without feeling guilty is a sublime form of self-love. Wanting to please everyone is a tremendous drain “, was the message of Danik Michell.

On this occasion, Danik Michell shared this photo on his official Instagram account, with an emotional message for his followers and adding more than 80 thousand likes and thousands of comments.

The former member of the reality show Acapulco Shore and Super Shore of the MTV chain, has become one of the favorite women on social networks, with her worked figure in the gym.

