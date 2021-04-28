Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photo in a swimsuit

Model and influencer Danik Michell, former member of Acapulco shore, keep falling in love with your followers on social media, have share a flirt Photography in black swimsuit on the beach.

It’s amazing how fast time goes by when you really enjoy … “, shared Danik Michell in his post.

Also read: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous rear with a brown swimsuit photography

The former participant of the controversial reality show Acapulco Shore on MTV, continues to stand out with her sensuality and her impressive physique, becoming the image of several advertising campaigns and modeling for major magazines.

On this occasion, Danik Michell shared this hot photograph on his official Instagram account, where he quickly added more than 160 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his followers and colleagues.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content