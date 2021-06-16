Daniil Medvedev will also play the Mallorca Open

A very cute painting is becoming to the Mallorca Open, which in less than 24 hours has announced the participation in its tournament of the two best tennis players in the world. If yesterday they confirmed that Novak Djokovic will play the doubles draw, today the protagonist is Daniil Medvedev, which will play the individual. The Russian fell in the first round of the Halle tournament, so he will look for sensations before facing the challenge of Wimbledon.

—— World No. 2 —- @DaniilMedwed receives a wildcard and he will play in Mallorca Championships. —- @ atptour | @ATPTour_ES | #ATPMallorca pic.twitter.com/vbnRSkDX5L – Mallorca Championships (@MallorcaChamps) June 16, 2021