No new news about the suspension of new tournaments, Daniil Medvedev spends his days in Montecarlo, with his coach, Gilles Cervara. The Russian, as he has recognized in a recent talk held on Instagram, has not wanted to get wet or assess what it would mean to unify both circuits, as well as he has recognized that his worst defeat occurred in London, when he yielded to Nadal with 5-1 and a point match in favor in the third set.

Medvedev believes he needs more information about the impact a circuit unification would have. “Well, it’s something that has been discussed in the players council, I don’t know the whole situation in detail, I don’t know the pros and cons, so I don’t want to comment on it at the moment. It’s probably a good idea, but I need have more information before saying anything. “

“The younger you are the more nerves you have”

Confined to Monte Carlo, Daniil says he feels lucky to have a track to train on. “In my case we are lucky, I have a court at my residence, it is not very good but it is still a tennis court. Obviously we do not train ten hours a day, and we do not know when the next tournament will be, maybe in August or maybe No. Even if I didn’t have a track, we should continue to train worse, I’m lucky to have a track. “

Your worst defeat? One that every player would take to forget. “Of all of them, probably Rafa’s in London. It is something that happens very rarely. Win 5-1 and have a match point … All defeats are hard but this is the hardest of all.”

Finally, the Russian reflected on pressure and experience as a fundamental factor in controlling and reducing it. “Experience is what gives you room to contain the pressure today. When you are 14 years old, and you only play matches, you have pressure from your parents, your hands shake when you go to the court, the same as when you play your first matches in the circuit, you go to the track against a top-50 and you think that you won’t win a game, but after having played 100 games you only think ‘if I win, great, if not, I keep working.’ The younger, the more nerves. When you accumulate experience you know that you play for yourself and your fans, and your fans do not reproach you for anything, they only support you. You know that everything depends on you, and that you know what you have done wrong and what you have to do to solve it. “

.