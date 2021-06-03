Daniil Medvedev qualifies for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021

On at 05:45 CEST

The Russian player Daniil Medvedev, number 2 of the ATP and seed number 2, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and eighteen minutes by 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3 the American tennis player Tommy paul, number 52 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The American managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, while the Russian player, for his part, did it 8 times. Likewise, the Russian player achieved 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 65% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 65% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and got win 50% of the service points.

The Russian will face off in the round of 32 with the American player Reilly opelka, number 35 and seeded number 32, next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.