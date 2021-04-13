Daniil Medvedev, out of Monte Carlo due to coronavirus

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the ATP ranking, last Monday The coronavirus test was carried out with a positive result that left it out of the traditional Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

Daniil Medvedev, the new World Number 2 (photo @corinnedubreuil)

“It is a great disappointment,” said the player when announcing his retirement. “I will focus now on recovering and I am looking forward to returning to the circuit healthy as soon as possible,” he added, while he is undergoing the corresponding quarantine and his health is monitored by the tournament and ATP circuit doctors.

The one who will be in charge of being replaced in the tournament is the Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero (94 °), who will enter as ‘Lucky Loser’, after being defeated in qualifying by German Dominik Koepfer 6-1, 6-3. This is how he joins the list of Argentines who represent us along with Guido Pella, Diego Schwartzman and Federico Del Bonis.

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentine tennis player, who will replace Medvedev in the tournament. EFE / EPA / JULIEN DE ROSA

The Russian, who is behind the Serbian Novak Djokovic, was not going to play in the first round, since he qualified directly for the second half and shared the box with the Spanish Rafael Nadal, number 3 in the ranking, With whom he was training on Monday, although when the PCR was performed he gave a negative result for coronavirus.

Rafael Nadal, number three in the ATP ranking, was also tested for coronavirus but his result was negative.

