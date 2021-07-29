Daniil Medvedev: “Now it’s time to think about Canada”

The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev He was very disappointed by the image shown today in his quarter-final match against Spanish Pablo Carreño, with whom he succumbed in two sets. In the mixed zone, the Moscow player confessed that it is very difficult for the Asturian to play at this level in the next matches, giving his compatriot Khachanov options in the semifinals.

– Congratulations to Carreño for the level offered today:

“It is the second time I have lost against Pablo. Today I did not feel comfortable at any time. I always try to show my best level, but today it was impossible and Pablo dominated the match from start to finish. In tennis there are times when you play better and others that are worse. Still, I feel that in the second set I had moments of great brilliance. Still, if Pablo plays at the same level as he played today, he may have his options of being able to fight for the gold medal in these Olympic Games”.

– Rarity of playing a tournament like the Olympics:

“This is the first tournament of my life where I really felt like I wasn’t playing for myself. We don’t have any cash prizes here and no points are awarded either. For the first time I felt like I was playing in a youth tournament. I don’t play for me, but for my country. It is a shame to fall at the gates of fighting for the medals. Now we will have to forget about this as soon as possible and think about the Masters 1000 in Toronto. There is no other option. “

– You will stay in the Olympic village for a few days:

“I will continue here and cheer on my teammates. There is no point in flying back to Europe so that in a few days I have to go to America. It would not be good for me. I will fly from here to Canada. I don’t know when, but it will probably be Monday. If they don’t let me stay, then I’ll fly sooner. I don’t know if I’ll be on the track tomorrow. Now I’ll rest and dedicate myself to cheering on our players. “

– Medal options for your country in tennis:

“There is a chance that we will win a medal in mixed doubles. Vesnina and Karatsev are playing very well and complement each other well. It is clear that mixed is an unpredictable modality. We cannot forget either Khachanov who will have his chances against Carreño, because I don’t think that the Spanish play the same as today. There are chances of a medal. Gold is difficult because Djokovic is there, but Karen could have her options, “concluded the Russian player.