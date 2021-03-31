Daniil Medvedev: “It has been a very good start to the year”

The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings are after the triumph achieved today against the American Frances Tiafoe, whom he managed to defeat in two forceful sets.

The current number two in the world is being the most regular player on the circuit at the moment and his results in 2021 only show that he is one of the rivals to beat: “I don’t think I’m exceeding my expectations. Last year I finished the season at a high level and many hoped that that level could be maintained in 2021. I am a tennis player who always wants more. If I play three tournaments I would love to win three. So far I have managed to win in Marseille and in the ATP Cup and I made it to the final of the Australian Open. It was a great start to the year and I hope I can maintain this good run of results. “

A couple of days ago he overcame a marathon game against Australian Alexei Popyrin, something that seems to have not affected him in today’s game: “Tomorrow I will feel better than today. During today’s game I have not had any type of cramps and I have I felt good throughout the game. Now I have time to recover, to sleep well and in the morning to try to be as fresh as possible for another tough battle against Bautista. After a match like the one the other day, the mental aspect takes on a lot of importance. I hope tomorrow I can be better physically because I’m going to need it. “

Medvedev is one of the most promising players on the circuit. Asked if he sees himself playing with 35 years like Kuznetsova or Zvonareva, Gilles Cervara’s pupil does not know exactly: “I would love to be able to play at that age, but nobody knows what will happen in the future. Some people lose motivation when they have 30 years. Others like Kuznetsova or Zvonareva keep her until 40-45 years. I don’t know what will happen to me in ten years. I have great respect for the players you have named. I have something in common with Zvonareva. Her first coach was the same as mine, Kryuchkova Ekaterina. I remember that I was eight years old and I saw that she was number two in the world and became one of the tennis players I admired the most. “

Medvedev praises the figure of Roberto Bautista

Finally, Daniil Medvedev spoke of the match that will measure Roberto Bautista tomorrow for a place in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Miami: “We all know that Bautista’s ranking does not correspond to his level. He is a great tennis player and tomorrow I will have to be at My best level if I want to defeat him. The last time we faced each other it was a disaster. Physically I was very far from my best level and he took advantage of it to take the victory. To defeat a player like Roberto you need to be 100% physically and mentally “.