Daniil Medvedev is already in the final of Mallorca

They are not two of the most charismatic tennis players on the circuit today, far from it; They are not used to being in the public spotlight on events of this level either, since they are two players who tend to get more used to tournaments of more categories, but Wimbledon is just around the corner and tennis players are looking to get the most shot. possible. Daniil Medvedev assumed favoritism not without certain suspicions, but he knew how to impose it with cannon shots and taking advantage of the lack of continuity of a Pablo Carreño as talented as he was hesitant at the peak of the match and finally succumbed to 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

The meeting was devoid of spark in the vast majority of moments. Under a blazing sun, two players who appeared to tiptoe on the court were measured, afraid to let go of their wrists and enter epic battles within a couple of days of a Grand Slam. The non-aggression pact did not last long, and it was not because of Carreño’s good work, but because of a fatal game by the Muscovite, in which he made childish mistakes and was imprisoned by stage fright. In just a blink of an eye, Carreño closed the first set without having any special difficulties and it seemed that he was about to give the great surprise of the tournament by eliminating the great favorite.

The public must be said that it was involved at all times, helping Carreño to obtain all the affection of the fans to make the feat possible. Pablo showed that he still does not have the aura of a champion that is so necessary in these games, when in the second set, he loosened his legs a lot. He received a break in the middle of the second set and that was a very hard blow for him. Medvedev seemed to realize that there was no superior force preventing him from playing at his level. He increased the intensity, adjusted to serve and won the second set 6-3.

Carreño had no option in the third set

Despite not having to face particularly adverse situations, Carreño seemed completely mentally exhausted at the start of the final set. He reduced his intensity of legs and power of blows, and Medvedev took advantage of this to give a final blow to the game, getting two breaks in a row. The Spaniard did not have the ability to react, who resigned himself to defeat and said goodbye to Mallorca in the semifinals.

Very serious and solid game by Daniil Medvedev who tomorrow Saturday will fight for the title against the winner of the duel that will face the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the American Sam Querrey.