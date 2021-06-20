Daniil Medvedev, 2021 Wimbledon title aspirations

Many might think that Daniil Medvedev He has his sights set on the return of tennis to its natural habitat, the hard courts, but the attitude with which he approaches the tour on grass is very constructive and is influenced by the good feelings he had in Paris, despite his reluctance to play on clay. The Russian tennis player appeared before the accredited media at the ATP 250 Mallorca Championship 2021 with the illusion of acquiring competitive rhythm and sensations on a surface where he knows what it is to beat important players. He considers that he can do it very well and it will be a name to take into account in the face of Wimbledon 2021.

Aspirations with which he arrives at the Balearic tournament

“It is not easy to adjust to the grass, especially after the change of dates at Roland Garros. We have only had two weeks and although I felt very good in training in Halle, I ran into a great player in the first round (Struff) who avoided that I could play more. I need games, I love to compete on grass, but I want to play more games to gain rhythm and confidence. I know I can do very well on this surface, but I need time, so I hope to be able to play several games here, “he said. The one who will be second seeded at Wimbledon, a Grand Slam in which he became known in 2017, beating Wawrinka, but in which he has not passed the third round, falling to Mannarino, in 2018, and Goffin, in 2019 .

Questioned by how difficult it can be to play a tournament in the week before a Grand Slam, the Russian has a source of inspiration. “I know I’m making my debut at Wimbledon on Tuesday, so I’ll have one more day to acclimatize to the London courts. It’s not usual for me to play in the week before a big tournament, but seeing as how well Novak did competing in Belgrade and destroying all his rivals in Paris, it seems to me that it can be an interesting option to reach London with good pace and confidence, “he said.

Comparison between your sensations on grass versus clay

“While it is true that this clay court tour has been revealing for me, because I have realized that I can be very competitive on that surface, for that to happen there must be a series of circumstances. On grass I feel more confident of my possibilities, I like it better, “he commented before making a curious reflection. “What strikes me is the great difference in speed between small courts and the center courts of grass tournaments. When I get used to the enormous speed of training courts, they put me to play in a stadium and I realize that the ball is slower. It is complicated “, revealed the Russian, confirming the feeling that many spectators have.

Toughness of the tennis season in 2021

Sometimes we forget the tremendous effort that tennis players make to be competitive every week despite the tight schedule. “I am going to go to the Olympic Games, it is a very important event for Russia and for me, but I fully understand the tennis players who decide to resign. We are experiencing what is possibly the toughest season in history in any sporting discipline. We started with the ATP Cup and finished with the Davis Cup Finals, having played the 4 Grand Slam and the Olympic Games, we will have done something very difficult to manage, “said a Daniil Medvedev who has remote options of storming the world’s number 1. “That always motivates, but I’m too far away to think about it, I want to focus on myself,” he finished saying.