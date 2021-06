06/29/2021 at 11:29 PM CEST

There are tickets that make the hair stand on end, and that of Danielson in Sweden-Ukraine it was one of those. The Swedish center-back, in a criminal action, entered with everything to win the ball and took Besedin’s leg ahead, who had just entered the field of play.

Despite protests from the Swedes, the referee Orsato reviewed the play in the VAR and showed the red card to the Swedish central, who left his teammates with one less man to dispute the extension.