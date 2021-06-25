Danielle Lao manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against Viktoriya Tomova

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

Danielle lao, American, number 238 of the WTA, won in one hour and fifty-four minutes by 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4 Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, number 105 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Tomova managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the American tennis player, for her part, managed it 6 times. In addition, the American player had a 64% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points, while her rival obtained a 69% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 50% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.