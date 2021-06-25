Danielle Lao defeated Urszula Radwanska in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/25/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

The american Danielle lao, number 238 of the WTA, won by 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-four minutes to Urszula Radwanska, Polish tennis player, number 233 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The Polish player managed to break her rival’s serve 2 times, while the American tennis player managed it 6 times. In addition, Lao achieved 74% in the first serve, 2 double faults and made 58% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 60%, he made 2 double faults and achieved 41% of points to serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.