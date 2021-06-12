Danielle Kang, new leader of the LPGA Mediheal Championship with a stroke of advantage

The american Danielle kang, with a card of 66 strokes, the lowest of the day, this Friday stood as the new leader of the LPGA Mediheal championship which is played at the Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City (California) with a total of 137 strokes, seven under par for the course, and one ahead of his compatriot Laurem kim and the irish Leona Maguire.

KangThe 28-year-old began his round quietly with just one birdie, on the third par-3 hole, and six pairs in his first seven. He finished the first nine with consecutive birdies and started a streak of six in his last 11 holes. “In fact, I played very well from the beginning, better than in the last nine,” he said. Kang later. “I just couldn’t get the ball into the hole, but I knew I was putting it right,” he added.

The 66 strokes of Kang, with seven birdies and one bogey, they are his best lap since the final round of the Thailand Honda LPGA in early May.

Laurem kim signed 69 strokes and tied for second place with 138 (6 under par) with Leona Maguire, who to his first round of 65 added a 73 on Friday in the second day.

Min lee, from Chinese Taipei, is fourth after making a 69 in a round that included eight birdies and five bogeys and Jenny coleman (69), Jane park (71), Alison lee (72) and the Finnish Matilda castren (69) form the quartet tied for fifth after two rounds at 4 under par.

Eleven golfers are tied for ninth at 3 under par, including the Thai Patty tavatanakit, winner of the ANA Inspiration 2021, the first major of the season, who delivered a 71-stroke card on Friday. The number 2 in the world, the Korean Inbee ParkShe had a bad day at 75 strokes and is tied with nine other golfers for 38th along with par.

Azahara Munoz, with a total of 148 strokes (75 and 73, +4), is the only Spaniard who managed to overcome the cut, while Sobrón Moon, with 74 and 80, +10), he did not get it.