Danielle Dithurbide reveals that she is pregnant – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The host Danielle Dithurbide became the note when confirming that she is pregnant.

With her “baby bump,” the journalist gave Faisy the “kick” of good luck on her new show that airs on Unicable.

Although Danielle Dithurbide had been very careful with the subject, she said she was happy to break that news when opening “Faisy Nights”.

“I’m supposed to give them a good luck kick, but it will be a belly,” he said.

The journalist has not mentioned if it will be a boy or a girl or the date on which it will be born.

Danielle hosts “Despierta”, which airs Monday through Friday on “Las Estrellas” at 06:30 am, the informative space that Carlos Loret de Mola spearheaded.

Dithuride has a degree in History from the Universidad Iberoamericana. Her concern for the media led her to study a subsystem in journalism and a diploma in Radio and Television at the School of Journalism and Art for Radio and Television (PART).

Before being a host of “Despierta”, she was a reporter for Televisa and Tv Azteca.