Danielle Collins wins the place of the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Polona Hercog

On 06/29/2021 at 06:30 CEST

Danielle collins, American, number 48 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in two hours and twenty-four minutes to Slovenian Polona Hercog, number 77 of the WTA. After this result, the American tennis player will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that Collins managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 54% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 61% of the service points. As for the Slovenian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, her effectiveness was 56%, she committed 8 double faults and got 55% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals the American player will face the winner of the match between the Russian Veronika Kudermetova and the Swiss player Viktorija golubic.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited players.