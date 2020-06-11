They come decisive days for the future of tennis and, perhaps, for a possible union between players for the medium-long term. After the meeting of Zoom yesterday in which ATP, directors of the WTA, Us Open and up to 400 male tennis players of the circuit were present, there are no agreements for a possible resumption of the season and a large core of tennis players do not support or accept the proposed prevention measures by the USTA for the New York Major dispute.

Many of them have expressed it out loud, as in the case of Roberto Bautista. However, none has seen how his words have had as much impact as those of the world’s number one, a Novak Djokovic Possibly due to his dual status as an individual athlete and maximum representative of the ATP Players Council, he has received sticks and sticks for his initial refusal to travel with only one member of his team.

There are several reasons: the long stretches of recovery after five-set matches, the comfort of being treated by your own physio at any time … but the USTA seems to be standing firm in its commitment to ensure the health of the players. And, although there are many players who do not quite see it at all, it seems that the female tennis players could give their approval to the measures of the US body. At least that’s what he thinks Danielle Collins, number 51 in the world, who through his Instagram wrote directly to Djokovic to reproach him for his attitude. He made reference … to the Players Relief Fund proposed by the Serb.

“Novak, this is a serious contradiction regarding your previous comments about the top-100 players having to donate to others in the top-250. No one has been able to play scoring events or earn money since February. Now we have an unbeatable opportunity, with the Us Open telling us that they intend to go forward with the tournament dispute, knowing that health comes first and that there will be very strict precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of the players, “begins the statement by the local tennis player. It doesn’t stop there, anyway.

“This is an incredible opportunity for players start earning money again, and yet we have the number one in the world saying that traveling with only one person would be very difficult because he is not able to do it without having to take the entire team … if it is safe to play, and the USTA, WTA and ATP They do everything possible to guarantee the health of all the players as the most important measure, I think we should support that, “said Danielle, fully convinced that the New York tournament can be saved.

The largest stick, it seems, is once again heading towards the proposal of the Player Relief Fund de Nole, which was not implemented for a double reason (the institutions created their own fund and many of the players refused to participate). “It’s easy for a player who has made around $ 150 million during his career to tell others what to do with his money, but he still refuses to play the Us Open. For most tennis players we don’t travel with an entire team needs to make money again soon. It would be good if the best player in the world lean this initiative and not ruin it for both fans and players. “

We do not know to what extent this opinion has echoes within the women’s circuit, but it seems that there is an important faction of top players who also reject the conditions imposed by the USTA to safeguard the dispute of the tournament. In the absence of these days of reflection, it seems that the policy of the circuit takes a turbulent turn again, although Collins is very clear about what he thinks … and says it out loud, keeping nothing.