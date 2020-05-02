There are stories so intimate that not even a good interview really brings us closer to its depths. Times have changed, social networks show us how professionals behave, they even give us the opportunity to listen to them without haste. The blog Behind the racquet it is based on these great pillars, personal narrations of some players that they would not have detailed under any other format. The story of Danielle Collins and the rheumatoid arthritis that she has suffered since she was a teenager is a clear example.

What is the history of Collins? If we were forced to expose it in only three photographs, we would say: scholarly university, semifinalist in Australia 2019, future in the air due to illness. Those are the three stages that we have known about it, but before there is much more.

“It all started when I was 15 years old, I had rib pain and trouble going to the bathroom. I was extremely ill for a couple of months, visiting several doctors, until I went to a rheumatologist and tested positive for an autoimmune disease. Everything else seemed fine, but the doctors told me it would take extra time to diagnose it accurately. A couple of months later they found that my tests were normal, I still had this autoimmune disease, but they could not reduce it. Years later, at university, I remember getting sick all the time, my trainers pressured me to see more doctors, I did blood tests every two months, but nothing came out. No one could solve it. “

These are the first phrases that the American gives us in her story, a path of letters that will be uncovered until reaching the bottom of the matter. What was the matter with Danielle? “During that time, I went through wrist surgery, a meniscus tear, and many joint-related problems. Orthopedics diagnosed me with tendinitis, unfortunately I think it was all pushed by being an athlete. The doctors saw that all these problems were due to the number of years that I had been putting my body under physical stress, “adds the Florida woman.

“When I left the university I entered a healthier stage. I stopped having so many health problems, but over time I recovered those strong pains in my neck, wrists, hands and especially in the joints. Just before Australian Open 2019 It was when I thought that this was happening to me for training so hard, I saw that after playing two days in a row the pain increased more than normal. It was at this point that I decided to do a rheumatoid arthritis test. I knew what it was, my grandmother had it, but I couldn’t have it. I was and am too young, it cannot be real for someone my age ”, he confesses despite the pain of knowing how this article ends.

“I struggled with it for a long time, my joints ached, especially during my menstrual cycles. I was weak, I had trouble getting out of bed, some days I slept 15 hours straight, then I felt sleepy and tired. It was hard, but I got used to living like this. I forgot what it was like to feel healthy and energetic, what it feels like to wake up painless in your legs and hands. My body adopted all that in order to ignore reality. Then it came Wimbledon 2019 and that doubles match with Mattek-Sands, when I started to suffer severe pain in my hands. I knew something was wrong, I was in so much pain that later I couldn’t even fold my clothes at the hotel, it was the worst pain I suffered in my life and not because of the defeat on the court, ”says the 26-year-old tennis player.

“I went back to Florida, where I started to feel better. I thought it was strange, but the pain improved, so I decided to have an allergy test. Maybe I just needed to adjust my diet. My doctor again recommended that I go to the rheumatologist, but I did not. The allergist advised me not to drink coconut water and told me that I was a little intolerant to gluten, these tips would help reduce inflammation. Two weeks passed and the pain returned, my feet were so swollen that they even changed shape. I was playing in San José and the situation became unbearable, the pain was everywhere, my whole body was cracking. It was the drop that filled the glass, which finally made me go to the rheumatologist, ”continues the current No. 51 ranking.

“I made an appointment and in the meantime decided to go play Toronto, which didn’t help. I knew I had to solve this before the US Open, but in my analysis they found a deterioration in the neck, hands and feet related to rheumatoid arthritis. I did many other tests to rule out other diseases, but I was finally diagnosed with RA after the US Open. From there I started taking medications, although they only worked to a certain extent. Since then I have been trying various medications and they have worked well for me, accompanied by a strict diet, “reveals the American.

She herself announced her illness on October 10 through Instagram, something that left the world of tennis paralyzed, doubting if that would force her to leave the competition. Danielle decided to continue fighting, yes, accepting the new rules. “Through all of this I learned what I need to do for myself and what prevents an outbreak. I currently monitor every workoutI write everything, I am much more methodical and I understand my needs when I am not feeling well. Let’s say I’m discovering what works for me, trying to put myself in the best situation to be a healthy adult. About leaving tennis I never had doubts, this is what I am passionate about and I will continue. Going through this has given me mental strength, having these goals in mind has made me deal better with adversity. I also work with a psychologist weekly ”, recalls the woman who became No. 23 in January last year.

Fate had this serious problem for Danielle, although she has also learned the good side from this. “People still tell me that RA is cured with medicinal herbs, but that only helps you relax. The hardest thing after the diagnosis was feeling isolated, I didn’t know anyone my age who had it. As an athlete, I did not want the rest to see me weaker, that people called me sick or that this situation limited me. I had to take the bull by the horns and stay with the positive. In recent months I have made progress in many areas, although it still makes me nervous to think that I can be a role model for others. I am not the most outgoing person, of course, but I am beginning to feel more comfortable trying to help other people in the same situation through my experiences, ”she concludes.

.