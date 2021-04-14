Daniella Spalla changes the perception of love in her new songs – El Sol de México

Daniela Spalla no longer wants to assume the role of victim in her songs. His way of understanding love, he says, has changed. Those who follow her since she began her career in 2005 or those who know her for her successful album Camas separated (2018), know that melancholy and heartbreak are the favorite ingredients of the banquet offered by the Argentine singer-songwriter.

But she doesn’t want that anymore. “As a woman I have rethought many things in recent years and have thought about my place in a relationship and in life. I had been writing a lot about the victim, and I think that as a person I am no longer in such a place. That is one of the things that I have to let go of. And it’s not easy, because I know that these types of lyrics connect a lot with people, “he says in an interview with The Sun of Mexico about the version you just made of Veneno, one of Zoé’s darkest songs.

Spalla’s cover was included in a tribute album to the Mexican band that is now available on digital platforms. The Cordovan composer attributes her need to transform herself to a different way of understanding love relationships from a non-binary perspective.

“There is an issue in my lyrics that I want to change. It’s the way I see relationships. We have a way of seeing them based on gender roles, especially between women and men in the case of binary and heterosexual relationships. I think that vision is now losing its validity ”, he assures.

Unlike three years ago, Daniela uses less artifice of language in her songs. She says she tries to be more direct, clearer. “Poison has many metaphors. It was a challenge for me to interpret all of them ”.

With wind instruments and bossa strumming that give a very jazzera atmosphere, the singer weaves a version that is less “dark” than the original, although no less melancholic for that.

“My songs are very self-referential, they have a lot to do with my experiences. As one heals wounds of the heart, one leaves the place of victim”.

Mexico is one of Spalla’s favorite countries. Live here for several years. Now They Come For Us (2014) was his stepping stone to fame. That album made her fill forums throughout Latin America and earned her a Latin Grammy nomination. Today she is one of the leading voices of alternative pop in Spanish, where women are gaining more and more ground.

For her, music creation has always been a lonely process. But in this confinement, he says, he reinforced an idea that he had already had in his head before: to be more collaborative. “I no longer want to make music so alone. This year I decided that I was going to compose and play with other people. I arrived from Argentina in January and started calling friends. I have done the exercise of rethinking the feminine discourse working with other composers ”.

The Veneno cover, he says, is a good first step in diversifying his artistic processes. He met Zoé for the first time in 2008, on a television show. He assures that the original group from Cuernavaca is the archetype of what a good band should be: independent in its ideas, free in its creation and solid in its formation. With more than two decades of career, many already consider this group as the last great rock band in Spanish capable of filling stadiums.

“For me they are an example. They have done things their own way and they have persisted. That’s why I also think they have connected with so many people, because they have always been true to themselves and their music before anything else. Zoé shows us how it is not to sell the soul ”, Spalla observes.