Daniella Levine Cava: Initiated an audit of residential properties in Miami-Dade

Following the terrible event of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that an audit will be conducted on residential properties larger than 5 stories at the point of recertification (40 years or more) who have not completed the process, to quickly identify and address any issues.

“The buildings that are under our jurisdiction are being reviewed,” reported Mayor Levine Cava.

“On site, we are reviewing every building that has been re-searched to make sure every problem that has been identified is being addressed. I’m sure it has been like that ”she added.

The mayor noted that the initial inventory revealed 14 unincorporated buildings in Miami-Dade that meet this criteria and are under execution, as well as 10 that recently began the recertification process.

“We will immediately review any concerns with each building to address any outstanding issues,” he said.

30 days to carry out the audits

For his part, Edward Rojas, Miami-Dade Building Officer stressed that “We are currently doing these inspections,” he said, “We have two inspectors. We’ve had a tough visit due to the weather and access to these properties, but we should have a good chunk of what we’ve done today. We may have something else to wrap up tomorrow. “

The mayor asked all municipalities to quickly carry out similar audits in their cities, for which she also offered all the necessary assistance to complete this process.

