Source: Twitter @daniellachavezc

Daniella Chavez She is one of the most followed women on social networks thanks to her incomparable beauty and her spectacular photographs. This time the Chilean model « stole » the looks of her fans by performing a fantastic twerking.

Through your account Instagram He uploaded a video performing the famous social media challenge while wearing a tight white lingerie. Immediately her followers began to fill her with praise and she managed to overcome more than 160 thousand likes.

It should be remembered that the South American sent a message of support to her Mexican fans for the earthquake of the past June 23. “Blessings and may my dear Mexicans be well that nothing bad has happened with the earthquake! Hugs to Mexico! ”, Wrote Chávez.

Blessings and may my Mexicans be well that nothing bad has happened with the earthquake! Hugs to Mexico! – Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) June 23, 2020

Daniella Chavez He has earned the love of fans for his beautiful photographs and his passion for Chile Selection; within Mexican soccer she is a faithful follower of the Eagles of america since on some occasions he has boasted his shirt since Aztec stadium.