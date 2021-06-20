Daniella Chávez unleashes madness supporting Chile with ‘spicy’ photo in micro swimsuit

Daniella Chávez, a beautiful model who loves Las Águilas del Club América in the MX League, fell in love with all her followers on social networks with her new publication where she celebrated with all the victory of the Chilean National Team against Bolivia, one goal to zero, in the match of the second day in the Copa América this Friday.

Daniella Chávez, a fan of Club América, published a photograph on her official Instagram account where she is seen in a rather suggestive and daring pose, celebrating Chile’s victory against Bolivia, while wearing a string swimsuit with a print of the flag of the Chilean squad.

This publication of the Andean model generated many reactions in Instagram users who praised Daniella Chávez for her beauty and the sensuality that she gave off with that swimsuit of the Chilean team after the victory of the Andean squad against Bolivia, after drawing with Argentina in the first working day.

The photograph already has more than 130 thousand likes and hundreds of comments that were very happy for the image where they thanked the Andean model for being able to see her beauty.

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged affair with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is even the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

