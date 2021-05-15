Daniella Chávez shows off her spectacular figure with a fitted outfit

The Chilean model and fan of the Eagles of America, Daniella Chavez, raised the temperature among his followers, with a video where he boasts his spectacular figure with a “tight” outfit, causing the delight of Internet users.

Through your official account Instagram, the Andean model shared her dazzling beauty, which was soon recognized by her followers, who filled with likes and comments to the footage.

“Thank you for following me,” shared the Águilas del América fan.

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged affair with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is even the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

