Daniella Chávez raises the temperature with a daring outfit

The beautiful Chilean model and fan of the Eagles of America, Daniella Chávez raised the temperature of her followers with a series of daring photographs where her outfit made her show others, which caused the delights of locals and strangers.

Through her official Instagram account, the Andean model shared a photo session, dazzling everyone with her beautiful curves, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments for the Águilas fan.

“Know your value and then add taxes … photo 1 or 2?” Shared the beautiful Chilean model.

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged romance with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is already the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

