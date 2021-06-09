Daniella Chávez poses with nothing on top and drives her followers crazy

The model originally from Chile and fan of the Eagles of America, Daniella Chávez, raised the temperature with her most recent postcard, where she drove her followers crazy by posing with nothing on top, showing off her statuesque figure.

Through your official account instagram, the beautiful Andean model, shared a photograph where she did not leave much to the imagination, as she let see “too much” causing the delight of her followers, who did not take long to fill the publication with likes and flattering comments about her angelic beauty.

“3 reasons why I should follow you?” the Águilas del América fan shared with her fans who hope to win a “follow” from the former Play Boy playmate.

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged affair with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is even the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

