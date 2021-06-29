Daniella Chávez poses with nothing on top and drives her followers crazy

Daniella Chavez, the beautiful fan of the Eagles of America and Chilean model, stole the glances of her followers with her two most recent postcards where she made everyone sweat with her spectacular figure, posing with nothing on top.

Through your official account Instagram, the Andean model, made her followers sweat, with a tiny white swimsuit, causing the delight of her followers, who soon filled the publication with likes and comments.

Also read: Cruz Azul offer does not convince Juan Reynoso; Pablo Guede is a candidate

“Enjoying the view from my balcony #brooklynbridge #newyork which photo do you like best? 1 or 2? ”, Shared the famous playmate.

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged affair with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is already the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content