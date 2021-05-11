Daniella Chávez poses on the bed in a tiny lace and thread outfit

The statuesque Chilean model and supporter of the Águilas del América of Liga MX, Daniella Chávez, once again shook social networks with a suggestive and striking photograph in which she posed with a tiny white lace and thread outfit, recalling the red hot sessions starring for the famous magazine Playboy.

Dressed in an elegant and sophisticated two-piece set in white and lace, the former playmate posed in the most lewd way on the sheets of her bed in her bedroom.

Also read: Club América: Carlos Reinoso launches warning to the Eagles vs Pachuca

Happy weekend to all the Mamacita. Mention your favorite.

Daniella’s post was a success, as her followers left thousands of comments for the beautiful postcard, mostly compliments with which they praised the beauty of the beautiful blonde, who already has just over 14 million followers on Instagram, being one of the most followed celebrities on this social network.

WHO IS DANIELLA CHÁVEZ?

Daniella Chávez was born in the city of Las Condes, Chile in 1985. The model rose to fame when she uncovered an alleged affair with Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, as she herself claimed to have had a ‘loving’ meeting with CR7.

In Mexico, he has gained notable popularity among the fans of the Club América Eagles team, whom he often shows his support for on social networks and even, at some point, he visited them at the Azteca Stadium to witness one of their matches.

Also read: Chivas: The reinforcements that the Herd could look for for the Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content