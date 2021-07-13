Daniella Chávez makes her followers sweat with a captivating photo in a tiny swimsuit

The beautiful fan of the Eagles of America and Chilean model, Daniella Chávez made her followers sweat with her most recent photograph, where she showed off her angelic beauty and spectacular figure posing with a tiny swimsuit.

Through her official Instagram account, the Andean model shared a postcard where she showed how she lives her free time on the beaches of Miami, Florida, causing the delight of her followers who soon filled her publication with likes and comments.

“Favorite outfit. I would like to make a Video call to a follower, I will be aware of those who are the most active commenting ”, shared the beautiful fan of the Eagles of America.

Daniella is a famous playmate who rose to fame by uncovering an alleged affair with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, where she is even the leader of a second division team, in addition to international soccer.

