Daniella Chávez made a “wet shirt” in the pool and made millions blush on Instagram

The Chilean playmate Daniella Chavez He put a match on Instagram and lit it with a picture that took everyone’s breath away. And it is that in the pool he did a kind of contest for “wet shirts”.

“Today was a pool afternoon 👌 have a nice weekend 💋 #quedateencasa,” wrote the voluptuous model that brings together millions of followers on Instagram.

Obviously, the garment revealed the most intimate of Daniella, who has fallen in love with many with the daring photos that she publishes on the popular social network.

Hours before, she was seen in front of the mirror modeling her attributes in a tiny miniskirt.

Daniella pampers her fans with photos in little clothes and also in fun sessions playing video games or with the jerseys of her favorite teams.

